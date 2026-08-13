Weekend Fun with 41 events Aug. 13–16 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It is time for Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events: August 13th - August 16th

Missouri State Fair

The Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday and runs through Aug. 23 in Sedalia, Missouri.

There will be live music, family fun, animal exhibits and more. For a detailed look at schedules and hours, click here.

Second Fridays

Check out Second Fridays, a free event that is open to the public at the Zhou B. Art Center.

Organizers say Second Fridays Open Studios invites the public inside the working studios of its resident artists for a unique behind-the-scenes experience.

Guests can explore multiple floors of the historic building, meet artists in their creative spaces, and discover a wide range of artwork.

It is open from 5–8 p.m. Friday at the Zhou B. Art Center in the 18th and Vine Historic Jazz District.

Live music

Enjoy a Friday afternoon in the park listening to local musicians at Macken Park in North Kansas City.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Festival Shelter. The band Melissa & Company will be performing.

Summer Jam at Grinders kicks off Saturday in the Crossroads.

It starts at 2 p.m and goes until 11 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are about $20. You can buy tickets here.

816 Day

On Sunday, celebrate all things Kansas City! 816 Day is hosted by Bizzy Benton, who said to think of it as a party, concert, festival and family reunion all in one.

It is from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday in the Power and Light District. There will be food, fashion, art, music, dance and entertainment.

There are other events happening throughout the weekend. You can check out 816day.org for more information.

Zona Rosa is hosting an 816 Block Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Sunday at Central Park.

Visitors can enjoy beverages, glitter tattoos, kids activities, photo opps, sports mascots and check out artist Theo Davis. Click here for more information.

City Market is also hosting an event celebrating all things Kansas City.

The free event for all ages runs from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Sunday.

There will be live performances and special chalk artwork to check out, as well as food, drinks and local flavor from City Market businesses.

Sunflower festival

On Saturday, those interested can check out the Big Shoal Farm Sunflower Field Festival to pick flowers and take photos with family and friends.

There will also be an art fair featuring local vendors and children’s art activities.

It is located at 4125 NE 64th St. in Gladstone, Missouri.

This is a free event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Curiosity Cube

The Curiosity Cube from MilliporeSigma is making a stop in Kansas City this weekend.

Organizers say MilliporeSigma’s Curiosity Cube is a retrofitted shipping container transformed into an interactive mobile science lab. Inside, visitors can participate in hands-on science experiments and learn about new technologies.

Its mission is to spark curiosity in the next generation of scientists.

Check it out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Science City inside Union Station.

That is a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

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