Weekend Fun with 41 events Aug. 20–23 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

—

It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41!

Summer in the City

Check out Summer in the City in Oppenstein Park.

Enjoy food trucks during the lunchtime hour, community activities, yard games, an art market with local artisans and musical performances.

It's Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.

Art Walk

Downtown KCK Third Friday Art Walk kicks off Friday from 5–9 p.m.

Check out local vendors, delicious food, live performances and much more on 6th Street in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood.

Mutts and Movies

Mutts and Movies returns to Kansas City for a night of pets, family fun and a double feature under the stars.

It kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m at the Boulevard Drive-In Theater, located at 1051 Merriam Lane in Kansas City, Kansas.

From 6–8 p.m., there will be a dog-themed bounce house, face painting, permanent jewelry, pet caricatures, a dog pie-eating contest and more!

Afterwards, starting around 8:30 p.m., there will be a double feature guests can enjoy. The movies are "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed."

General admission is $25, $10 for children 3-9. Children under 2 get in free.

Uncorked Wine Festival

Check out the Uncorked Wine Festival at Union Station on Saturday.

There will be DJs spinning all night, a photo booth, food trucks, exclusive VIP access to Science City and plenty of surprises along the way. General admission is $80.77, which includes fees.

It's from 7–10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for early admission and VIP admission. Those prices range between $98 and $122. You can buy tickets here.

Ethnic Enrichment Festival

The 47th annual Ethnic Enrichment Festival kicks off this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy food, music, crafts and dances from around the world.

Here are the hours the festival is open:



Friday from 6–10 p.m.

Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

It's located at the Swope Park Bandstand, 4177 Pavilion Road.

Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under get in free. Free parking is also available.

Parkville Days

Parkville Days also kicks off this weekend!

It's free admission. There's live music, a parade, carnival, rides, vendors and more.

There's also a family sports fest at English Landing Park following the parade at 2 p.m.

It's open Friday from 6–10 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m to 10 p.m; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Planet Anime KC

Planet Anime KC at the Kansas City Convention Center inside Bartle Hall is also happening this weekend.

Check out your favorite anime characters, panels, a cosplay contest and much more.

Hours are:



Friday from 2–8 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets range from free to $85, depending on whether you want a one-day or three-day pass.

For ticket information and a list of guests, click here.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

—