Weekend Fun with 41 events: February 27th - March 1st

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

The Nelson Atkins Museum is hosting the Native American Cultural Festival.

It's Sunday from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m.

There will be live performances, cultural demonstrations, art making activities for the family and educational experiences.

It's free admission, but you will need to register.

Vine Street Brewing is hosting 'Rise of the Jazzman' featuring saxaphone player, Ernest Melton.

He'll bring his jazz trio to Vine Street Brewing for a night of incredible music in the Groove Room.

Live jazz, cocktails, and good company.

It's Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Vine Street Brewing

At Crown Center, there's an exhibit called 'Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice'

Bring your little paleontologists to experience this free, hands on exhibit!

You can dig for fossils, climb through pre-historic environments and check out dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes.

They're actually open every day of the week through May!

Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

This last one is one I heard about from our Let's Talk event in Independence

The Puppetry Arts Institute presents the 'The Bremen Town Musicians' on Saturday at 11 a.m. And 2 p.m. For children and families!

At 11025 E. Winner Road in Independence. This is a puppet show that uses shadow puppets to illustrate the story of four animals who use teamwork as they go on a new adventure!

Admission is five dollars per person. Children two and under get in free.

You can make reservations by calling 816.833.9777 or check out https://puppetryartsinstitute.org/

That's a look at your weekend fun with 41! Be Safe!