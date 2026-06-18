KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!Here are a few events happening around town this weekend:

Weekend Fun with 41 events: June 19th - 21st

Global One Urban Farming presents Kansas City Jazz in the Garden is happening on Saturday.

This is a Juneteenth celebration. There will be live jazz for folks to enjoy.

It's from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10.

Location: 4409 Cypress Avenue in KCMO.

18th and Vine is hosting a Juneteenth Heritage festival. It kicks off Friday and Saturday at noon.

This is a free event.

There will be a number of activities and events happening at the event including a Kids Zone and a community health fair.

Common will also be in town to perform along with other talented Kansas City artists performing on the main stage.

Zona Rosa is hosting its Summer Outdoor Movies in the Park.

They're showing the Lorax. This is a free event. Feel free to bring your lawn chair, blanket and your favorite people.

The movie starts at 8:45.

It'll be located right next to Bravo! Italian Kitchen located at 7301 NW 87th St, Kansas City, MO 64153.

This next event is for our 21 and up friends.

At Powell Gardens, they're hosting Dragon Fire: Summer Solstice Celebration.

It's Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25.

Enjoy the magic of dragons with an evening of live music, festive drinks and a lantern release over the pond.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Kansas City International Dragon Boat Festival will take place along Brush Creek on the Plaza.

The boats enter the water for practice at 8 a.m.

Festivities begin at 9:45 am. as drum rollers and dragons march along the banks of Brush Creek to kick-off a day of racing.

This is a free event and will go until 3 p.m.

That's a look at your weekend fun with 41! Be safe!

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