KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41! Here are a few events happening this weekend in Kansas City:

Weekend Fun with 41 events: March 20th- 22nd

The Harlem Globetrotters are in town Saturday at 2 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.

It's the Harlem Globetrotter's 100 year tour!

Players will do all kinds of special tricks and dunks as they take on the Washington Generals.

Tickets roughly range between $52 - $100. You can get tickets here.

World of Wheels Kansas City is coming to town Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Bartle Hall - Kansas City Convention Center.

Check out a massive exhibition of custom show cars, restored classics and more!

General admission is $28. $10 for children 6-10. Children five and under get in free. You'll pay at the gate.

On its website, it states discount tickets are available at O'Reilly's Auto Parts.

Hours are:

Friday, March 20: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 21: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 22: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. AM – 6 PM

Parkville Parks and Recreation is hosting 'Touch-A-Truck.'

It's a fun hands-on interactive and educational experience for the family.

Enjoy exploring a variety of vehicles used by first responders, maintenance and more!

It's a free event. It's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first hour is sensory friendly with no air horns, lights or sirens.

It's at the Platte Landing Park Friends Shelter.

The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Presents Never Too Much: A Tribute to Luther Vandross, featuring Lee Langston and Friends.

It's Friday at 7 p.m. at the Kuffman Center for Performing Arts.

Tickets are roughly $28.50. You can purchase here.

That's a look at your weekend fun with 41. Be safe!

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