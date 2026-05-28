Weekend Fun with 41! May 29 to 30 events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

KSHB 41's Rae Daniel has a look at Weekend Fun with 41!

In Kansas City, Kansas, the One World Wyandotte Festival takes place on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a free event! It will be a celebration of the different cultures, traditions, food, music and art.

So get ready to eat, dance, learn and have fun at this festival - it'll be located at the Municipal building: 710 N 7th St Trfy., Kansas City, KS 66101.

Festa Italiana is happening all weekend long in Zona Rosa!

It's a celebration of Italian traditions and Italian-American culture. Enjoy Italian food favorites and great entertainment on the main stage.

Friday - 5:00PM – 11:00PM

Saturday-11:00AM – 11:00PM

Sunday-1:00AM – 5:00PM

The event will be held at Zona Rosa’s North Park.

And in celebration of National Potato Month, the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council and Urban Produce Push are hosting a free, family-friendly Potato Fest!

It's Friday from 4:30 p.m. To 6:30 p.m. There will be a free loaded baked potato bar, while supplies last, potato games and activities, and great vibes for the whole family to enjoy!

Organizers ask that you do register. To register for this free event, click here.

The KC Folk Fest is happening on Saturday! It's a free event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a city festival that celebrates the music and arts of our neighborhoods, region and beyond. There will be songs, poetry, dance, storytelling, local art, demos, workshops, food trucks, craft market and more.

In Spring Hill, Purple Meadows Lavender Farm will have its grand opening of the Violet Vault...similar concept to a planetarium! It's located in their lavender field..this is a 360-degree immersive and interactive video dome....it'll allow visitors to really be immersed in natural landscapes...from sight to sound... There will be regularly scheduled shows and events. They're hosting a grand opening Saturday at 7 p.m. They do have bookings as soon as next week. For ticket information, click here.

Happening tonight, the Museum of Kansas City hosting 'Soft Clubbing at Elixir with DJ hunni bunni.' This is a free event, that happens on the last Thursday of each month. It's open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers say this is an evening of great music and good vibes as DJ hunni bunni spins vinyl records while you sip on an Elixir, espresso, cocktail, or even indulge in a scoop of Fairway Creamery ice cream! When the museum closes at 8 p.m., head to Elixir through the side ramp gold door on the southwest corner of the museum, by the park, for a speakeasy kind of night!

Over at KC Wine Co. They're hosting a Strawberry festival. This is for our 21 and up friends! Several different strawberry themed drinks will be available, and there will be live music. This is free admission! And each day, there are different themes and activities. Some are ticketed events. Be sure to check out the details here.

It's open Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun! Be safe.

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