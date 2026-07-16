Weekend Fun with 41: July 17th - July 19th

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

On Saturday, the 15 and The Mahomies Foundation is teaming up with the Food Allergy Research & Education organization to host a back-to-school event for families who may have children with food allergies. There will be activities for the kids, health resources, a lunch demonstration and a panel where families can ask questions.

It's a free event from 1 to 4 p.m. At the KC public library's plaza branch. You can register here.

Zona Rosa is hosting Summer Fest on Saturday. There will be carnival-style games, DJ dance party, food trucks, shopping and entertainment for all ages. This free event is from 11 a.m. To 5 p.m.

On Sunday, the Nelson-Atkins is teaming up with KC Parks and Rec to host a massive Lawn Party on the museum’s south lawn. Fill up on local food trucks and enjoy lawn games and activities.

It's a free event for everyone to enjoy and is from 4 p.m. To 8 p.m.

Over in Lenexa, there are two events happening on Saturday.

The first one is Food Truck Frenzy in Old Town Lenexa! Feast on a variety of cuisines from area food trucks and enjoy live music by The Suburbans on July 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. Feel free to bring a chair to sit back, relax and enjoy some good food!

After dinner, plan to pedal across town during Lenexa's annual Moonlight Bike ride. This is a family-friendly activity... It starts late. 10 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy an 11-mile, closed-course bike ride from Old Town Lenexa through the Meritex caves. Decorate your bicycle in lights for this fun family ride! It's $40 for adults, and $30 for children under 13. Participants must ride a two- or three-wheeled bicycle to participate. Class 1 E-Bikes are also permitted. You can register here.

That's a look at your weekend fun! Be safe!

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