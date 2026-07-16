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Weekend Fun with 41: July 17th - July 19th

Nelson- Atkins Lawn Party
KC Parks&amp;Rec
Nelson- Atkins Lawn Party
Nelson- Atkins Lawn Party
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KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email.

It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

On Saturday, the 15 and The Mahomies Foundation is teaming up with the Food Allergy Research & Education organization to host a back-to-school event for families who may have children with food allergies. There will be activities for the kids, health resources, a lunch demonstration and a panel where families can ask questions.

It's a free event from 1 to 4 p.m. At the KC public library's plaza branch. You can register here.

Zona Rosa is hosting Summer Fest on Saturday. There will be carnival-style games, DJ dance party, food trucks, shopping and entertainment for all ages. This free event is from 11 a.m. To 5 p.m.

On Sunday, the Nelson-Atkins is teaming up with KC Parks and Rec to host a massive Lawn Party on the museum’s south lawn. Fill up on local food trucks and enjoy lawn games and activities.
It's a free event for everyone to enjoy and is from 4 p.m. To 8 p.m.

Over in Lenexa, there are two events happening on Saturday.

The first one is Food Truck Frenzy in Old Town Lenexa! Feast on a variety of cuisines from area food trucks and enjoy live music by The Suburbans on July 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. Feel free to bring a chair to sit back, relax and enjoy some good food!

After dinner, plan to pedal across town during Lenexa's annual Moonlight Bike ride. This is a family-friendly activity... It starts late. 10 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy an 11-mile, closed-course bike ride from Old Town Lenexa through the Meritex caves. Decorate your bicycle in lights for this fun family ride! It's $40 for adults, and $30 for children under 13. Participants must ride a two- or three-wheeled bicycle to participate. Class 1 E-Bikes are also permitted. You can register here.

That's a look at your weekend fun! Be safe!

Ray Daniel

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