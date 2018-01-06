Weekend without water at KC apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It's been a tough weekend without water for residents at Emerson Manor Apartments in Kansas City.

The fire department had to shut off water for the whole building when a pipe burst from the cold weather.

Fire officials tell us they were called out to the complex at 2017 Linwood Boulevard, between 4 and 5 p.m. on Friday, and when they got there water was everywhere.

"It was flooded, it was about that deep," said resident Wilma Reese, as she measured about two inches between her fingers.

Reese said she is luckier than some of the others living there, because she stores water in bottles.

"I gave this lady some water," Reese explained.

KCFD said there was a window left open in a vacant apartment on the third floor that caused a pipe to freeze and burst. Power was shut off to three units because of possible danger with water seeping into the wiring.

Resident Mary Estes-Peters explained her dilemma.

"You can't use the toilet," said Estes-Peters. "There's a lot of people who need to take medication. My roommate needs to take his medication."

Battalion chief Jimmy Walker with KCFD said they tried calling the management company 10 to 15 times but could not get in touch with anyone.

Residents said a maintenance worker did come out later Friday night with a wet vac.

Some of the people living there said they will reach out to the Red Cross if they have to wait much longer.

"I'm wondering what they are going to do today or whatever," said Wilma Reese, who lives in the building.

41 Action News tried reaching the owner of the building and the management company for Emerson Manor Apartments. So far we have not heard back.