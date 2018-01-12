Welcome Gracie, KC Zoo's new baby chimpanzee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Say hello to Gracie, the newest member of the chimpanzee troop at the Kansas City Zoo.

Born the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 9, Gracie is the daughter of 21-year-old Teetoo, a first-time mother. Having helped raise her little brother, Milo, and her niece, Ruw, Teetoo is taking the challenge of motherhood in stride, according to a statement from zoo officials.

Teetoo and her twin sister, Teeoni, were born at the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan, Kansas. They moved to the KC Zoo in 2003.

Gracie and Teetoo will be spending their first few weeks together staying warm indoors. The zoo keeps the chimps out of the elements when temperatures are below 55 degrees.

The KC Zoo's chimpanzee troop is now 13 members strong.

