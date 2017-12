KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As colder weather sets in, crews around the metro have been battling water main breaks in below-freezing temperatures.

If a water main break happens along your road, here are some numbers you could call to report it and get help:

WaterOne customers: (913)895-1800

Kansas City Water customers: (816)513-1313 BPU

Kansas City customers: (913)573-9622

Independence Water Department: (816)325-7658

Jackson County Public Water District 1: (816)761-5421, after-hours number: (816)966-0551

North Kansas City Water Department: (816) 274-6022

Belton Water Department: (816)322-1885

Leavenworth Waterworks: (913)682-1513

If you know of any numbers people can call in the case of a water main break, submit them here.

---