Woman assaulted on OP jogging trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - A female jogger was assaulted by a man on the trail near Indian Creek Drive and Lamar early Saturday morning.

Police say a woman was jogging on the trail about 6:30 Saturday morning when a white man assaulted her.

He is described as late 30's or early 40's, 6' tall, athletic build and unshaved.

He was wearing a black stocking cap, tight Adidas running pants, zip up black jacket with front pocket, and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.