Woman assaulted on OP jogging trail

11:51 AM, Jan 13, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - A female jogger was assaulted by a man on the trail near Indian Creek Drive and Lamar early Saturday morning.

Police say a woman was jogging on the trail about 6:30 Saturday morning when a white man assaulted her.

He is described as late 30's or early 40's, 6' tall, athletic build and unshaved. 

He was wearing a black stocking cap, tight Adidas running pants, zip up black jacket with front pocket, and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top