Woman dies, man hurt in northeast KC shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting late Tuesday night in Kansas City. 

Officers responding to a call around 10:15 p.m. found two gunshot victims in the 600 block of Spruce, near Independence Avenue. 

The woman died from her injuries. The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

A KCPD release Wednesday said the shooting was under investigation as a homicide. 

Police did not immediately identify either victim or provide any suspect information. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

