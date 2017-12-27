Woman dies, man hurt in northeast KC shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting late Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Officers responding to a call around 10:15 p.m. found two gunshot victims in the 600 block of Spruce, near Independence Avenue.

The woman died from her injuries. The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

A KCPD release Wednesday said the shooting was under investigation as a homicide.

Police did not immediately identify either victim or provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

-----