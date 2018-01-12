Woman hit, killed by her own vehicle in back-to-back I-35 crashes

OLATHE, Kan. -- Kendyl Walter was standing outside her vehicle Thursday after getting in a wreck on I-35 that completely disabled her vehicle. When another driver came up behind the crash scene and rear-ended her car, the impact spun her car toward her. The car hit and killed the 22-year-old Olathe woman, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.

The fatal crash was near the 119th Street exit in the southbound lanes of I-35, per KHP.

The report did not say whether or not the second driver would face any charges or questioning related to the fatal crash.

The cause of the initial crash was not immediately released.

