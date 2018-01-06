Woman killed in S. KC shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A woman was found dead in the 11100 block of College after a shooting late Saturday morning.

Police officers were sent to an ambulance call at 11:13 Saturday morning.

Officers discovered a female, of unknown age dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

About ten minutes earlier police responded to the 7100 block of E. 112th street on a shooting, which is about ten minutes east of the College location.

A man reportedly drove up to a house and knocked on the door with a gunshot wound.

Police are trying to determine if the shootings are related, but say early investigation leads them to believe they may not be.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.