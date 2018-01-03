Wonderscope Children's Museum now targets 2019 opening at new Red Bridge location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wonderscope Children's Museum now plans to move to a new location at the Red Bridge Shopping Center in 2019.

The museum, currently located in Shawnee, is in the process of raising $12 million to build and design the new facility.

Wonderscope shared a rendering for the layout of the new Red Bridge location, which will be about twice as big as the current museum. It features indoor and outdoor event spaces and more exhibits named Design Lab, WaterWorks and On The Move!

The museum aims to educate children under the age of eight with interactive activities. It is open to families and teachers as well.

"Imagine the possibilities where young children, engaging in interactive, educational play, can learn social skills, acquire new educational skills and expand their intellectual potential," said Roxane Hill, Wonderscope's executive director, in a statement.

Kansas City leaders have previously said they hope the museum will draw more traffic to the south side of the city leading to more economic growth.

Wonderscope announced Haizlip Studio, MIG Portico and Paul Orselli Workshop will partner to design and build the exhibits. McCownGordon will be the project's general contractor.