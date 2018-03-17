Would-be porch pirates caught on security camera in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCMO man caught two women on a personal security camera he believed were trying to steal items outside his home this week.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning outside Princewill Njong’s home on Willow Avenue.

He told 41 Action News the two women were looking closely at a $700 bulk package of electronics he recently ordered.

“My wife saw some women and a car pull up on the street in front of our house,” explained Njong, who often buys items online to resell and gets them delivered to his home. “We knew that leaving something out like that might attract people passing by.”

Moments after arriving, the two women can be seen on surveillance footage poking around Njong’s front yard and inspecting the packages.

Njong described the incident as an attempted theft and said witnessing the ordeal brought him shock.

“It was kind of a reality check for me that this threat is very real for anybody,” he explained. “It was blatantly insulting that they weren’t even afraid that our house is so close to the street.”

Seconds after they got close to the packages, the women were scared off by Njong’s wife and mother-in-law.

Surveillance footage showed the women speed away and captured the shouting from Njong’s family members.

“I probably would not advise them to do that in the future because I’m worried about their safety,” he said, laughing.

Njong told 41 Action News that he spoke to police, who could not charge the women since no crime was technically committed.

With detectives still looking into the matter though, Njong said he would keep an even closer eye on his deliveries.

