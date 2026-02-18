The U.S. men's curling team lost to Great Britain in their final round-robin game, and will now need help from other teams to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Plus, other scores from around the ice on Wednesday in Cortina. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Men's Curling Wednesday Roundup: U.S. loses final round-robin contest, now needs help for semifinals
