Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Michael Andrew misses medal in 200m IM, China's Wang Shun wins gold

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Michael Andrew misses medal in 200m IM, China's Wang Shun wins gold
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 00:36:56-04

FULL RESULTS

Team USA's 22-year-old Michael Andrew, competing in his first Olympics, finished fifth in the 200-meter individual medley after entering the meet with the top time in the world this year at 1:55.26.

Andrew went 1:57.31 in Tokyo. After hitting the 150-meter mark with a one-second lead over the field, he closed his race over three seconds slower than China's Wang Shun, who won gold with a clean 1:55.00. For comparison, Andrew's splits were 24.21 on butterfly, 30.30 on backstroke, 32.11 on breaststroke and 30.69 on freestyle; Wang was 24.78/29.00/33.85/27.37.

He was also overtaken by Great Britain's silver medalist Duncan Scott (1:55.28) and Switzerland's bronze medalist Jeremy Desplanches (1:56.17). 

The American previously finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke final earlier this week.

 

 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More