Mikaela Shiffrin to compete in super-G at Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin will enter the women’s super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, a U.S. Ski team spokesperson said Thursday evening, keeping alive the chance that the 26-year-old Alpine skiing great could compete in all five individual disciplines.

Shiffrin’s Winter Games have not gone according to plan thus far, with the American star having skied out in both the giant slalom and the slalom, her two strongest events. She has struggled to acclimate to the heavily packed-in manmade snow present at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.

Seven of Shiffrin’s 73 career World Cup wins have come in super-G, though she has never before entered the discipline at the Winter Olympics. The last time Shiffrin competed in a super-G race was early December 2021 in Lake Louise, Canada.

Her mother and coach, Eileen Shiffrin, told the Washington Post Wednesday that Mikaela had not been on her speed skis – even for training – since that weekend in Lake Louise.

There were concerns about the 26-year-old’s safety among her team of coaches who did not, according to Eileen Shiffrin, “want to put her in a situation where she could get hurt.”

The Rock downhill course, which hosts the super-G events, staged the fastest men’s downhill in Olympic history by average velocity earlier in the week. Women’s speed racers are scheduled for three days of training on the hill from Saturday to Monday, after the super-G has already taken place.