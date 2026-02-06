Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mixed doubles curling standings after Day 3: USA, Great Britain only remaining unbeatens

Imagn
Imagn
Team USA mixed doubles curlers Cory Thiesse (right) and Korey Dropkin wave to the camera during the team's win over Canada on Day 3 of competition in the Milan Cortina Olympics.
After six sessions of play in the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Milan Cortina Olympics, Team USA and Great Britain are the only remaining unbeaten teams. Here's a look at the latest standings and schedule for games on Saturday. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

