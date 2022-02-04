Watch
Nathan Chen records second-highest short program score ever at 2022 Winter Olympics

Team USA's Nathan Chen won the team event men's short program with the second-highest score ever.
Posted at 11:08 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 01:40:25-05

Skating in the team event the 2022 Winter Olympics, the United States' Nathan Chen recorded the second-highest short program score ever with 111.71 points.

"Honestly, I'm just here to have fun," a nonchalant Chen said in a post-skate interview with NBC's Andrea Joyce. "I was able to do that, so I'm just really happy." 

The performance was a far cry from Chen's disastrous short programs at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. At those Games, Chen placed fourth in the team event's short program; a week later, he placed 17th in the singles competition's short program. 

This go-around, Chen's performance was technically flawless. Set to Charles Aznavour's version of "La Boheme," the skate included two quads and a triple Axel. 

The highest-ever short program score was recorded by Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time defending gold medalist. Though he's been conspicuously absent at these Games, he recently posted a video message asking for fan support and promising a quadruple Axel at the 2022 Winter Games. 

Brandon Penny contributed to this developing story ... 

