Japan to extend virus emergency with safe Olympics at stake

Toshiyuki Matsumoto/Kyodo News via AP
Posted at 4:27 AM, May 28, 2021
Japan is set to extend a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas with infections not yet slowing to levels it can safely host the Olympics opening in July.

A government minister says the extension is needed because people are increasingly roaming around in public, when they should be doing the opposite, and lifting the emergency might cause infections to spike.

Hospitals in some areas are still overflowing with COVID-19 patients and serious cases hit new highs recently.

The government is due to announce later Friday that the emergency will be extended to June 20.

