New Zealand, Fiji set to play in rugby 7s gold medal match

New Zealand vs. Great Britain

BOX SCORE

In a rematch of the 2016 gold medal match New Zealand faced off against Great Britain coming out on top 29-7. The Kiwi's found the back of the try first, but Great Britain's Dan Norton responded just 15 seconds later. Norton found a gap near his own 22 and ran all the way down the field, easily walking in the try.

Just as time was expiring at the half Regan Ware received a beautiful no-look pass from Sione Molia and proceeded to touch it down. The best try of the night happened when Scott Curray scored his second try of the match by catching the ball directly off the kick off and running untouched down the field. Ultimately, it was a tough physical match but the Kiwis pulled away scoring 15 unanswered points in the second half sealing their win.

SEE MORE: Fiji survives scare from Argentina to advance in rugby 7s

Argentina vs. Fiji

BOX SCORE

In the finale of the night, Argentina had a tall task against favorite Fiji. While Fiji didn't run away with it, they ultimately walked away with the 26-14 win.

Argentina was a surprise in the semifinal after defeating South Africa while playing down a man. The Argentinians weren't there just for show. After a slow start and finding themselves down 12-0, Argentina responded. They used ruck breakdowns to their advantage slowing the pace of the game and creating space. Ignacio Mendy scored their second try of the match as time expired to take a lead at halftime.

It was a tough and physical second half with no scoring in the first two minutes of play. Jiuta Wainiqolo scored the go-ahead try from a well-timed pop pass off the ground. Two minutes later Semi Radradra made his presence felt slipping a tackle and sealing the win for Fiji.