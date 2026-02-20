Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Norway breaks Winter Olympic gold medal record behind Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's dominance

'It's something I'm really proud of': Klaebo breaks Winter Olympic gold record, but isn't done at Milan Cortina
Getty
Getty
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won his ninth gold medal on Sunday, the most of any Winter Olympic athlete.
'It's something I'm really proud of': Klaebo breaks Winter Olympic gold record, but isn't done at Milan Cortina
Posted
and last updated

Johannes Dale-Skjevdal’s gold in the men’s biathlon mass start gives Norway 17 gold medals at these Games, setting a new record for most at a single Winter Olympics. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has played a key role, adding five gold medals as Norway continues to dominate the medal table. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us