Johannes Dale-Skjevdal’s gold in the men’s biathlon mass start gives Norway 17 gold medals at these Games, setting a new record for most at a single Winter Olympics. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has played a key role, adding five gold medals as Norway continues to dominate the medal table. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Norway breaks Winter Olympic gold medal record behind Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's dominance
