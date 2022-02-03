Norway projected to top Winter Olympics medal table again; USA fourth

The cauldron will be lit on Friday for the 2022 Winter Olympics. When it is extinguished in three weeks, Norway is expected to stand tall above the rest of the world, according to Nielsen's Gracenote projections.

The nordic country took home 14 gold medals and a record 39 total medals to top the chart in PyeongChang two years ago. This year, the Norwegians are forecasted to win 21 gold medals and 44 total medals, which would be the first time any country has eclipsed the 40-medal mark at the Winter Olympics.

Germany and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) are projected to take home 30 total medals apiece and are narrowly separated by projected gold medals -- 11 expected for Germany and 10 for ROC.

The United States is pegged to finish fourth in the medal count with 22 total medals -- seven gold medals, seven silver medals and eight bronze medals. Canada is also slated to secure 22 total medals, but would place fifth with its projected six gold medals, five silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

Canada won more medals than the United States in PyeongChang and has never won more medals than the U.S. in two consecutive Winter Olympics.

Switzerland (21), Netherlands (20), Sweden (19), France (19), and Japan (19) round out the Top 10 in total medals expected.

Host nation China is expected to secure six gold medals and 13 overall medals, which would be the country's most successful Winter Olympics to date.

Gracenote's projection model takes into account all results from key competitions since the 2018 Winter Olympics. The 2022 Winter Olympics take place in Beijing, China, from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.