Olympic Field Hockey Day 6: Belgium's men overwhelm Canada

Editor's note: This article will be updated with all the day's field hockey action in Tokyo.

Unbeaten Belgium explodes on Canada

MATCH STATS

Still looking every bit the podium favorite as ever, Belgium remained unbeaten in men's field hockey at the Tokyo Olympics with a 9-1 drubbing of winless Canada in Pool B action at Oi Hockey Stadium.

Silver medalists at Rio 2016, the Belgians used a balanced scoring attack to overwhelm Canada; nobody scored more than twice in the match.

It was the fourth match in pool play for each country.

India 3, Argentina 1

MATCH STATS

Further strengthening its grip on advancement out of Pool A, India's defense was virtually airtight as the winners improved to 3-1 after snapping a tie in the final three minutes of the match.

Argentina, which played an excellent defensive game before breaking down late, fell to 1-1-2 in Pool A.