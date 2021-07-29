Olympic Water Polo Day 6: Italy's men stun U.S. with 4Q flurry

Americans stumble late in first Pool A setback

Alex Obert's goal with 5:22 left in the match gave the previously unbeaten U.S. men's water polo a two-goal lead, but Italy came roaring back with a three-goal gusher to pull out a 12-11 victory in Pool A action at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Italians pulled within one on a man-advantage goal at 4:35, the tying score came via penalty shot at 2:22, and Nicholas Presciutti provided the match-winner with a man-advantage goal at the 1:40 mark. The U.S. couldn't get a shot off after a final, fruitless attempt with 53 seconds remaining and fell to 2-1 in pool play.

Italy remained unbeaten at 2-1-0.

Hungary overwhelms winless South Africa

The scoreboard said it all: 23-1. Traditional powerhouse Hungary certainly couldn't be accused of overlooking an inferior foes, pouring it on throughout while improving to 2-1 in Pool A.

South Africa, which scored its lone goal with 2:02 left in the match, fell to 0-3 in pool play.