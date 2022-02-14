LIVE UPDATES: Olympic medals determined with skating's free dance

The ice dance competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics comes to an end with the free dance, starting 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday.

A world record score was set by France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in the rhythm dance and it's not unimaginable that we'll see another one in this segment.

Chasing them for that coveted gold medal is the Russian Olympic Committee's Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, and U.S. teams Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock/Evan Bates, among others.

Follow all the skating action with our live blog below...

Group 1

8:31 p.m. ET: The Ukrainian team of Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksim Nikitin start us off, serving some Lady Gaga looks and music. They finished 20th at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships and sit in the same position here after the rhythm dance. Score of 97.34 points for the free dance and 162.87 total.

8:38 p.m. ET: Armenia's Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx Senecal are the first to go of a whopping TEN teams in this field of 20 who train at the Ice Academy of Montreal by Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon, among others. The I.AM camp had an 11th team that was eliminated after the rhythm dance. Garabedian and Proulx Senecal go ahead of the Ukrainian team with a free dance score of 101.16 and 167.03 total.

8:46 p.m. ET: Georgia's Maria Kazakova and Georgiy Reviya compete for the final time at these Games, having also performed the rhythm dance portion of the team event. They wedge between the previous two teams with a free dance score of 97.25 for a 164.33 total.