Podcast: Grabbing a bite to eat with Katie Ledecky

We’ve all seen what American swimming icon Katie Ledecky achieved pool in Tokyo. With two golds and two silvers it was yet another brilliant Olympic medal haul for one of America’s all-time great swimmers.

But In The Village podcast host Elizabeth Beisel asks her former teammate to take us off the pool deck and into the dining room at the Athlete’s Village to learn what fuels Ledecky’s athletic achievements. Ledecky also talks about the hectic shuttle schedule at the village and what’s in the bag she brings to the pool.

In The Village is your podcast day pass inside the Athlete’s Village for an exclusive look at the lives of America’s best athletes. For more episodes of In The Village, check out Apple Podcasts or listen below:

