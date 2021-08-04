Watch
Podcast: Hobbled Hannah Roberts is stoked about her silver medal

Posted at 10:44 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 11:50:55-04

Wait. What? Did U.S. BMX freestyler Hannah Roberts tell In The Village podcast host Elizabeth Beisel that she won her silver medal in Tokyo on two broken ankles? “Nobody knows but both and my left and my right ankles are messed up,” Roberts says. “Now I get to go home and take care of them.”

Roberts also reveals other secrets, including how she totes her racing bikes all over the world in her checked bags and what happens when an airline loses them.

In The Village is your podcast credential inside the gates of the Athlete’s Village at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Tune in every day during the Games for an exclusive look at the daily lives of the best athletes in the world. For more episodes of In The Village, check out on Amazon Music or below:

