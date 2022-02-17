Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

The Podium: What do doubles luge and ballroom dancing have in common?

items.[0].image.alt
USA Today
USA Today
Team USA's Chris Mazdzer during men's singles luge at th Yanqing Sliding Centre.
The Podium: What do doubles luge and ballroom dancing have in common?
Posted at 2:34 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 03:42:36-05

Doubles luge can look easy on television, but in reality it’s like two people dancing on a knife’s edge — and no dance is identical.

On Day 12’s episode of The Podium, 2018 silver medal winner Chris Mazdzer goes in-depth about the art of doubles luge. Both riders have to know the track and the curves, with different duties for the top and bottom positions. It’s the ultimate team sport — each subtle movement can lead to success or disaster.

Mazdzer also compares his ballroom dancing experience on “Dancing with The Stars” in 2018 with doubles luge. Both dancing and luge involve coaching, heightened awareness of one's body and partners who click.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo