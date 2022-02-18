Watch
The Podium: Winter Olympians' front row seat to climate change

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
USA Paula Moltzan (13) in action during Womens Slalom at National Alpine Ski Centre.
Posted at 2:19 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 03:26:41-05

Two items that every Winter Olympian must have to compete in their sport are snow and ice.

But with the omnipresent effects of climate change, it’s hard to ignore the reality of glaciers receding and snow levels dropping. For United States skier Paula Moltzan, she’s had a front row seat to the distressing spectacle of climate change, having visited venues where athletes could train in the past but can no longer use today because there is no longer snow.

In Day 13’s episode of The Podium, Moltzan discusses her firsthand experience with training amid a rapidly and distressingly changing climate.

Then, On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi joins the podcast to recap conversations she’s had with various Olympians who are concerned about the future of snow and ice.

