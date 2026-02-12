Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pommel Horse Guy, meet Curling Rock Guy: Oldenburg seeing double with Team USA doppelganger

Imagn
Team USA curler Aidan Oldenburg brings the stone down the ice during a match at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Team USA's Pommel Horse Guy Stephen Nedoroscik is excited to meet his doppelgänger, Curling Rock Guy Aidan Olderburg, while Olderburg competes with the U.S. men's curling team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

