Team USA's Pommel Horse Guy Stephen Nedoroscik is excited to meet his doppelgänger, Curling Rock Guy Aidan Olderburg, while Olderburg competes with the U.S. men's curling team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Pommel Horse Guy, meet Curling Rock Guy: Oldenburg seeing double with Team USA doppelganger
