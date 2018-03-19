If KU makes it to Elite 8, no glass containers in downtown Lawrence on game days

LAWRENCE, Kan. — All beverages will be served in plastic cups in downtown Lawrence if the Jayhawks make it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday, March 21, the department will begin contacting downtown Lawrence businesses in reference to the glass bottle prohibition that will be in place if KU makes it to the Elite 8.

The ordinance is similar to what the city has implemented in the past to help increase the safety of citizens and officers during any potential tournament celebrations in the downtown area, according to a news release from the department.

As part of the ordinance, police department representatives will contact representatives of food and beverage proprietors in the downtown area. The Lawrence Police Department will request they serve all beverages in plastic cups on days that KU is playing in the tournament, starting with the Elite 8.

If KU doesn’t advance in the tournament, the ordinance will not be enforced.