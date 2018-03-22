Rising Johnson County home appraisals concerning for some seniors

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Johnson County real estate market is booming. Inventory is low and demand is high, which means values are up and taxes are too.

Sue Hirner bought her home off 71st and Nall about 25 years ago. Lately, her home appraisals have spiked.

2015 - $143,000

2016 - $148,000

2017 - $168,000

2018 - $219,000

"I looked at it and I was like in shock. I couldn't believe that they would do that," Hirner said. "I'm going to be paying a thousand dollars more in property tax than I did two years ago."

It's a problem Kansas State Rep. Tom Cox is trying to address. He's proposing a bill that would allow people 65 and older to defer tax increases up to $2,500 a year until they sell the home. He said, "I understand the valuation has to go up but we have to really be careful that we're not pricing people out of their homes that they may have spent a lifetime in."

Hirner feels like her increases are, "Exorbitant and it'll price me out of my home. I won't be able to stay here if it continues like this. If there are not homes here for people who want to live here, then let them find a home someplace else. Don't push us out."

Johnson County received 3,000 home appraisal appeals in 2016, 5,000 in 2017 and they're anticipating more than that this year. The county has already gotten 2,500 appeals so far. The deadline to file is March 28.