KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas City Kansas Fire Department said one of their firefighter paramedics passed away while on duty Tuesday morning.

KCKFD said coworkers found 46-year-old Jason Garrett unresponsive in his bed at Station 19. He was pronounced dead there.

Garrett had served the fire department for more than 5 years.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of his death, but no foul play is suspected.

