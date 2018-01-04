KCK Mayor says fire captain's son threatened him after questions about department practices

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland has responded to a statement he calls a threat to his physical safety made on social media.

He said KCK Firefighter Chris Wing posted the threat on Facebook. Wing is the son of KCK Fire Captain Bob Wing, according to Holland's office.

A screenshot of a post provided by Holland's office reads, “You might need security detail when you start witch hunts like so……..” accompanied by a recording of a robocall sent by the mayor on Wednesday evening. Holland says Chris Wing made the post, which the screenshot appears to show.

Mayor Holland said in a statement that he sent the robocall to alert the public to a meeting in which he planned to discuss corruption within the fire department.

This came after a recent report which said firefighters were being paid thousands of dollars for shifts they weren’t actually working in a practice known as shift trading, said to be common in fire departments across the country.

Mayor Holland said in the case of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department, the system is being abused.

Fire Captain Bob Wing denied the mayor’s allegations about shift trading, saying “Everyone is living by the letter of the law.”

Mayor Holland said he filed a report with KCK police in addition to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, since he is an elected official.

He also said that while he knows there are many “good, hard working, honorable and brave firefighters” on staff, the kind of threat made by Chris Wing will not be tolerated. He said it represents the “hostile mentality” of the Fire Union leadership.

Mayor Holland wrote in the statement, “No physical threat will ever stop me from exposing corruption… My hope for my community is that other elected officials will stand firm in the face of such threats.”

