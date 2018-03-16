KCK Police Department K9 Dax receives body armor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s K9 Dax now has extra protection.

Dax received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. According to a news release, the nonprofit’s mission is to provide these vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The donation amount to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050. Each vest costs between $1,795 and $2,234 and has a five-year warranty.

The nonprofit has provided more than 2,800 protective vests in 50 states since was established in 2009.

For more information about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and donations visit http://www.vik9s.org/

