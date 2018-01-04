Outgoing Kansas City, Kansas mayor calls for special meeting to look into firefighter shifts

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Earlier this week, we told you about a report that says Kansas City, Kansas firefighters were receiving money for shifts that they did not work.

Mayor Mark Holland said firefighters are “abusing” the system.

It’s called shift trading, which is a legal process. Holland said the report shows that firefighters are getting paid for days they didn’t work.

In the report, it says one firefighter received tens of thousands of dollars for shifts he didn’t work.

The mayor sent a robocall to residents about the issue.

“I’m calling to alert you to a critically important commission meeting that I’ve called for Thursday at 7 p.m. This meeting will air on UGTV and on YouTube. A recent end of the year report has exposed widespread corruption in our fire department that is jeopardizing the life safety of our firefighters and our residents and is one of the reasons our community pays double for the same fire service that other communities have. Please tune in at 7 p.m. on Thursday to UGTV or on YouTube to see a presentation about how this corruption is costing us valuable resources and putting our safety at risk. Thank you.”

41 Action News spoke with the union that represents the firefighters. They said Holland’s inquiry is a “final shot” at the department.

The union endorsed Holland’s successor, and they believe this is a political move.

