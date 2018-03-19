Lawrence officer shot during training exercise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence, Kansas police officer is being treated after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during a firearms training exercise.

According to a release from the Lawrence Police Department, the officer was injured at about 2:50 p.m. Monday during training at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The release did not describe the officer's condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.