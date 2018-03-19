Lawrence officer shot during training exercise

41 Action News Staff
4:21 PM, Mar 19, 2018

Lawrence police car

Alyson Bruner - 41 Action News
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence, Kansas police officer is being treated after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during a firearms training exercise.

According to a release from the Lawrence Police Department, the officer was injured at about 2:50 p.m. Monday during training at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

The release did not describe the officer's condition. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top