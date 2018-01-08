New development in Overland Park could get final approval Monday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The landscape of what’s now known as the “old downtown” Overland Park could soon get a new addition.

Developers want to build a new five-floor, mixed-use building near 80th Street and Santa Fe Drive.

The building would be part residential, part commercial.

The plan already unanimously passed the planning commission. The city council will vote to give it the final approval Monday night.

This came as other construction projects are already in the works in that area.

---