OP city leaders ask for ideas on improving Metcalf-College corridor

OVERLAND PARK, Mo. — The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce and the Overland Park Planning Commission are working together on a long-term project to develop the Metcalf-College corridor.

The city leaders want the area to offer more options for people who live and work in the area to have more options for restaurants and other entertainment businesses.

More than 50,000 cars a day pass through the area from Lowell to Nall and 112th St. to I-435. The search for developments will make the area more appealing to people who live and work in the area and improve its overall economic success.

Leslie Karr, Manager of the Overland Park Planning and Development Department said, "It’s very important for the future. There used to be thinking that you put all the office use together in one place. But people when they’re working, they want options and we want to provide those on the corridor.”

Representatives from Overland Park businesses as well as individual citizens presented ideas at the chamber of commerce on Tuesday.

The goal is to take those ideas and put them into a proposal for The Overland Park City Council to consider in late March.