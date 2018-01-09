Blue Springs temporarily relocating services ahead of city hall renovation

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Beginning Tuesday, the Blue Springs utility billing department will relocate to the city's municipal annex.

This is the first of several temporary relocations as Blue Springs renovates its city hall.

The entire building will be empty by the end of January, and construction on the project will begin in March.

The mailing address will remain the same, and residents can reach every department at the same phone number.

The city administrator said relocating city services will speed up the renovations process, but it is unclear how just how long the project will take.

The city said the renovations are to make city hall more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The changes will also make it easier for the city to serve its residents.

The city hall building first opened in 1961 and last underwent a renovation in 1989.

Here's a list of where each department is moving: