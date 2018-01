KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is dead after he failed to stop at an intersection, ran off the road and hit a post near Turney, Missouri.

Officials say Brandon Scott, 28, was killed in the wreck at about 1:15 a.m. Monday at Route A and Route H in Turney. His car reportedly rolled onto the driver's side after it ran off the road and hit a post.

He was alone in his car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.