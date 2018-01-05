Raytown Fun House Pizza closes its doors after 40 years in business

RAYTOWN, Mo. — After decades of serving up a little slice of heaven to metro area families, the original Fun House Pizza & Pub in Raytown, Missouri has closed its doors.

The restaurant opened in 1964 and over 40 years ago, Gary Graham took over the family business from his parents.

The location off 350 Highway closed on Dec. 29th.

Fun House franchise locations remain open in Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs.

