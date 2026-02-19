Sidney Crosby 'by no means' ruled out for remainder of Olympics
Prev
Next
EyesWideOpen/Getty Images
EyesWideOpen/Getty Images
Canadian captain Sidney Crosby checked by Martin Necas of Czechia during the men's hockey quarterfinal match at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 18, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Posted
and last updated
Canada captain Sidney Crosby has not been ruled out of the men's Olympic tournament, coach Jon Cooper said on Thursday.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.