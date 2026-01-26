Snowboarding 101: Team USA roster for Milan Cortina 2026
U.S. Ski and Snowboard (left, right); FIS (middle)
Ollie Martin (snowboard slopestyle/big air), Nathan Pare (snowboard cross) and Alessandro Barbieri (snowboard halfpipe) will make their Olympic debuts at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.
The U.S. Olympic snowboarding roster will include a total of 24 riders across all disciplines at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.
