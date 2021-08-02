South Korea routs Israel for baseball semifinal berth

BOX SCORE

South Korea slugged a seven-run fifth inning and got quality starting pitching from Kim Min-Woo to breeze past Israel, 11-1, in seven innings via the Olympic baseball run difference rule.

Oh Ji-Hwan and Kim Hyun-Soo hit home runs against Israel pitching and four Korean hitter logged multi-RBI outings in the abbreviated affair.

South Korea improved to 3-1 for the tournament and locked up a spot in the semifinal round of the modified double-elimination Olympic knockout stage. They await the winner of the United States vs. Japan, taking place later Monday.

With the loss, Israel drops into a repechage matchup against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday with elimination on the line. Israel already fought off potential elimination once in the tournament, beating Mexico in a win-or-go-home matchup of the bottom-two pool play performers.