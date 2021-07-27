Sponsor Athleta backs Biles with show of support: 'Inspired by her leadership'

Athleta, sponsor of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands by her after she dropped out of the women's team final at the Tokyo Summer Games, saying she had to focus on her mental health.

"We stand by Simone and support her well-being both in and out of competition," Athleta Chief Brand Officer Kyle Andrew said in a statement. "Being the best also means knowing how to take care of yourself. We are inspired by her leadership today and are behind her every step of the way."

Athleta is owned by Gap Inc.

The company’s Twiiter post supporting Biles was more succinct:

Biles, who has racked up 30 world and Olympic medals in a spectacular career, said that the pressure of living up to expectations had left her no other choice but to drop out of the team final. The U.S. team went on to win silver in the event.

"I do not trust myself anymore," said the 24-year-old gymnast, fighting back tears as she met with the world's media. "I have to focus on my mental health."

There was an instant outpouring of support for Biles on social media.

United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) CEO Sarah Hirshland applauded Biles for her bravery.

"Simone, you've made us so proud," said Hirshland on Twitter. "Proud of who you are as a person, teammate and athlete.

"We applaud your decision to prioritize your mental wellness over all else, and offer you the full support and resources of our Team USA community as you navigate the journey ahead."

