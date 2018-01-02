Former KS Rep. Larry Winn dies at 98

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Rep. Larry Winn has died at the age of 98, according to a statement from Rep. Kevin Yoder's office.

Winn was the representative for Kansas's Third District for nine terms from 1967 to 1985. Yoder currently holds that seat.

Yoder released the following statement on Winn's death:

“Larry Winn was a loyal Jayhawk and a statesman whose service to our country, to Kansas, and to our community left each a better place. For me, he was a mentor whom I admired and could always count on for advice and counsel on how to best represent the Third District in Congress, as he did proudly for 18 years. I will certainly miss him, but I take comfort knowing he has been reunited with his beloved wife Joan.”

Winn was born in Kansas City, Missouri and went to the University of Kansas. He was a resident of Prairie Village, Kansas before his death.